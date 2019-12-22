Cold, Soaking Rain

A widespread, soaking rain continues today; on average, most locations will receive between 1 to 1.5 inches through Sunday night. The heavier rain will likely fall East of I-55, but all of us will deal with a cold rain throughout the day and into this evening, followed by improving conditions as the work week begins. A warm pattern sets up for Christmas week as highs return to the upper 60s and lower 70s with morning lows in the 40s. For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, we remain above average with only a slight chance for a passing shower.