Weekend Showers

A cool and damp weekend... Temperatures are starting out in the 40s this morning, and due to a cloudy sky we hold in the 50s for highs. Showers increase throughout the day and rain will become more widespread tonight into Sunday; on average, most locations will receive between 1 to 1.5 inches through Sunday night. The heavier rain will likely fall East of I-55, but all of us will deal with off and on showers during the day Sunday. A warm pattern sets up for Christmas week as highs return to the upper 60s and lower 70s with morning lows in the 40s.