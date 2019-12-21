MISSING: JPD asking public’s help to find three missing men

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police have released the pictures of several missing people, in hopes that the public can help locate them.
Officials are currently searching for Malik Watson. He was last seen on October 15th, 2019 at a home on Cooks Avenue. He was wearing cut up jeans and orange and gray shoes. He has black hair that was in dreds and brown eyes. Watson stands at 6′0 and 165 lbs.
Christopher M. Heard was last seen on December 9, 2019 at the Fast Lane on E. Northside Drive. Police say that he is 5′7″ and about 190 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black and white hoodie, khaki pants, and blue shoes when he went missing. Heard suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.
Charles Edward Thornton has been missing since August 17, 2019. He is 6′0 and 200 lbs with brown eyes and red hair. He was last seen at an apartment complex on Shaw Road. Thornton also suffers from a condition that impairs his judgement.
Anyone with information on any of these missing people should contact Detective Sharon Jordan with the Special Victims Unit at 601-960-2328 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
