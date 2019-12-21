Man on the run from Fayette Police after his involvement in shooting

Man on the run from Fayette Police after his involvement in shooting
(Source: Fayette Police Dept.)
By Josh Carter | December 21, 2019 at 10:35 AM CST - Updated December 21 at 10:35 AM

FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - A 24-year-old man is on the run after his involvement in a shooting in Fayette, Mississippi.

Michael Trunell, Jr. is wanted for aggravated assault and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

(Source: Fayette Police Dept.)

According to Officer D. Grover with the Fayette Police Department, Trunell was involved in the shooting on December 7th.

If you know the location of Trunell, you are asked to call the Fayette Police Department at 601-786-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 601-786-0008

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.