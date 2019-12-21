Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

MED STUDENTS-SLAVE PLANTATION
Black med students hope slave plantation photo inspires kids
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Medical students in a powerful photo taken in front of a slave cabin on a plantation in southern Louisiana, say they hope the photo of the 15 African American students in white lab coats will inspire minority children to become doctors as well. Russell Joseph Ledet had the idea to take the photo after visiting the Whitney Plantation over the summer with his daughter. Another student in the photo, Sydney Labat, said it made her both grateful and sad, thinking about “the conditions that my ancestors lived and worked in.”
AP-MEDLINE-LOUISIANA
Distribution center to bring 460 jobs to New Orleans area
COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Louisiana's governor and Illinois-based Medline Industries Inc. say a new Medline distribution center will bring more than 460 new jobs to a New Orleans suburb. A news release says salaries will average $37,400. The 800,000-square-foot, $53 million facility will be built in Covington, across 24-mile-wide Lake Pontchartrain from New Orleans. It will replace a smaller distribution center between Covington and Goodbee.
EMERGENCY DECLARATION-LOUISIANA
Edwards declares emergency after weather, tornadoes
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is under a state of emergency after an outbreak of severe weather and tornadoes swept through the region. Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the order Wednesday, after the line of storms associated with a cold front moved across the state Tuesday bringing heavy rainfall, high winds and tornadic activity, with at least one confirmed EF-1 tornado. One fatality related to the storms was reported in Vernon Parish. The declaration allows the state to provide additional assistance to the impacted areas.
BC-DEADLY CRASH
Louisiana man charged in death of unborn baby after crash
WESTLAKE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man is in custody, accused of third-degree feticide and vehicular negligent injuring after a two-vehicle crash. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Joshua Anderson, of Westlake, ran a stop sign Tuesday in Westlake and hit a southbound four-door pickup truck, causing both trucks to leave the road and flip into a ditch. The driver of the southbound truck and the pregnant front-seat passenger were transported to an area hospital. The 2-year-old passenger in a car seat in the back seat was airlifted to a hospital out of town. Anderson was initially charged with several counts, including DWI first offense. He was additionally charged with feticide after authorities learned the 21-week unborn baby died.
POSTAL WORKER KILLED
Louisiana man indicted in letter carrier's death
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Louisiana man in the death of a man delivering mail. Federal prosecutors say 32-year-old Michael Gentry, of Shreveport, was indicted Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, resulting in death. Gentry was arrested June 22. Authorities say he shot 52-year-old Antonio Williams as he worked his mail delivery route. Investigators say there does not appear to have been a dispute between the men prior to the shooting. Gentry's arraignment is set for Jan. 9.
AP-US-HEALTH-OVERHAUL-SIGN-UPS
Obamacare sign-ups steady as debate persists over its future
WASHINGTON (AP) — Preliminary numbers from the government show more than 8 million people have signed up for coverage next year under former President Barack Obama's health care law. Friday's numbers demonstrate continued demand for the program amid ongoing uncertainty over its future. The report doesn't include states running their own enrollment, so the national total will be higher when it's announced next year. The sign-up snapshot follows a federal appeals court decision that declared part of the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional. That cast a shadow over other key elements of the statute and guaranteed “Obamacare” will be part of the 2020 election debate.
BUS DRIVER-STUDENT KICKED
Louisiana driver accused of physically kicking kid off bus
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A substitute school bus driver in Louisiana is accused of physically kicking a middle schooler off the bus at a stop that wasn't even his. The Advocate reports a court summons on a simple battery charge has been issued to Tonia Woods Scott, who officials say was fired Thursday over the allegations. School district officials said the driver was fired for misconduct and failing to follow safety protocols. Kiaya Merrells told the newspaper her 13-year-old son called her Wednesday to say the bus driver had gotten mad when he stood up on the bus and forced him off the bus, even kicking him as he left.
HEALTH OVERHAUL-LAWSUIT-ANALYSIS
What's next in legal drama over the Affordable Care Act?
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A much-anticipated federal appeals court ruling on the Affordable Care Act left hanging key questions about what happens to the rest of the legislation after the individual mandate was ruled unconstitutional. A key question is whether the case will be appealed to the Supreme Court and if it is, will the court hear the case. Law professor Nicholas Bagley said generally the Supreme Court doesn’t like to wade into cases where a lower court hasn’t come up with a final ruling. In this case, the appeals court on Wednesday specifically tasked the district court to take back the case and parse out what part of the ACA can survive now that the individual mandate was ruled unconstitutional.