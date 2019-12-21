Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A much-anticipated federal appeals court ruling on the Affordable Care Act left hanging key questions about what happens to the rest of the legislation after the individual mandate was ruled unconstitutional. A key question is whether the case will be appealed to the Supreme Court and if it is, will the court hear the case. Law professor Nicholas Bagley said generally the Supreme Court doesn’t like to wade into cases where a lower court hasn’t come up with a final ruling. In this case, the appeals court on Wednesday specifically tasked the district court to take back the case and parse out what part of the ACA can survive now that the individual mandate was ruled unconstitutional.