‘It’s just hard at this time for us’: Family reacts to arrest of suspect in Domino worker’s murder

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton man is behind bars charged with the murder of a Domino’s delivery driver and shooting a convenience store worker during a robbery.
Terrance J. Caldwell arrested Thursday night and charged with those crimes.
Unanswered questions remain around how these two cases may be connected.
Helerica Dortch’s grief stricken family wants to know why.
“It’s just hard at this time for us,” said Helerica Dortch’s aunt Tammie Dortch. “It really is”.
In just one week the family of Helerica Latrice Dortch has suffered through her disappearance, the discovery of her body near an abandoned house and the arrest of a suspect in her murder.
Madison county authorities arrested Terrance Jamal Caldwell, charging him with the 31 year old’s death.
"It does bring a relief that someone has been arrested. Before it was just a waiting period," said Tammie Dortch. "The family has been heavily burdened and saddened that no one has been arrested. It does give us a lot of relief".
"Just knowing that we had her that she was brought back to us, the closure starts here," said Great aunt Everlyn Dortch Brown. We're asking for justice. Justice for Helerica".
Madison County investigators have not released Dortch’s manner of death or what led to Caldwell’s arrest.
Family members confirm Dortch and Caldwell worked together in the past at the Domino’s franchise.
"She was a great spirit, and I would ask him why," added Dortch Brown. "What would possess him to do what he did to her? Then leave her body as it was. I mean you would dispose of an animal better than that".
Madison county officials said the 25 year old is also responsible for shooting Jasco store clerk Ranjit Singh in the face early Thursday in Canton.
Caldwell is charged with armed robbery, attempted capital murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
No bond has been set.
A candlelight vigil will be held for Helerica Dortch Saturday at 7 p.m. at Sharon Chapel AME Church in Canton at 1773 Sharon Road.
The family has also started a GoFundMe to for those wanting to donate for funeral expenses.
