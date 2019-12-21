Hattiesburg woman wins car

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas will be a little brighter for one lucky woman thanks to a Pine Belt car dealership.
Pine Belt Chevrolet held their annual “Secret Santa Car Giveaway” on Friday at their car lot in Hattiesburg.
This year’s winner is Tonieria Robinson, a resident of Hattiesburg and mother of two children.
The dealership presented her with a 2010 Chevy Tahoe, and she says she was taken by complete surprise.
“I’m really happy because I really needed a car, so I’m really happy about getting it," Robinson said. "I really don’t know what to think. Is it a prank? I’m so happy and I thank everybody for all the effort they put in because I’m really appreciative of it.”
Each year, Pine Belt Chevrolet sets up a secret Santa email address which allows members of the community an opportunity to nominate someone they feel is especially in need of the car.
One person is then selected from those that are nominated and great effort is taken to keep it all a secret until its presented to the lucky winner right before Christmas.
The ‘Secret Santa Car Giveaway’ is Pine Belt Chevrolet’s way of giving back to the community in a very meaningful way.
