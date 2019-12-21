Churches and others respond to Christianity Today editorial saying that Trump should be removed from office

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent Christian magazine’s editorial is sparking strong reactions. Christianity Today published the essay Thursday, arguing that President Donald Trump should be removed from office. The op-ed by Christianity Today titled Trump Should Be Removed from Office has been retweeted more than 30,000 times.
Among those sharing it was Rev. CJ Rhodes pastors Mt. Helm Baptist Church.
“There is a moral and logical consistency in the argument,” explained Rhodes.
Rhodes also notes that despite the picture that’s been painted, not all evangelicals stand with the President.
“There have been numbers of evangelicals white, black, brown who have been saying all along various things about this presidency but they haven’t had the volume of voice because they weren’t editors of magazines,” added Rhodes.
And he thinks the editorial could shift some of the conversations.
“Hopefully this will be a clarion call to others who whisper privately about their concerns and to say those publicly. Whether those persons say the President needs to be removed or not is not so much the issue but demonstrating a kind of consistent moral argument about what we believe to be self evident in scripture about how our leaders should rule well.”
First Baptist Jackson’s Minister of Media and Communications sent this statement.
“It is certainly a tumultuous time in our nation and world," said Michael Bowen, Minister of Media and Communications. "We pray as a church family for all elected officials regardless of their political position or policies just as scripture teaches us to do.”
President Trump tweeted about the editorial.
Billy Graham’s son Franklin Graham’s response denouncing the editorial is also being shared, more than 180,000 times on Facebook so far.
