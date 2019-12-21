Bond request for Jackson police’s real time crime center put on hold

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A request to fund the Jackson Police Department's real time crime center is postponed.
The council considered how to properly word the request -- looking to change the term from “surveillance” to “virtual policing”.
The cameras already exist in South Jackson, which Councilman Aaron Banks said worries the public.
“Some concerns that have come up in South Jackson My first question at this point do we plan on going around and giving a little bit more broader color about what the surveillance does?" he asked.
Mayor Chokwe Lumumba supports the installation and the bond would help bring more cameras to the city.
“This virtual policing is no more intrusive than the world we already live in. Where every camera, everywhere you go there is a camera pointing at you from a some private entity or gas station or something else," said Lumumba.
The mayor insists that using these cameras will not be invasive but rather extra arsenal for the police department.
“It’s not capturing any private moments beyond what is done in the light of the public. This has already been helpful to our police department in substances but it’s limited now because they don’t have full coverage," said the mayor.
Councilman Banks hopes to inform the public further about how the cameras and real time crime center work.
The council plans to make a final decision in January.
