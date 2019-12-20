Volunteers needed to help remove Mississippi tornado debris

GUNTOWN, Miss. (AP) — Volunteers are needed to help clean up a Mississippi city ravaged by tornados.
An EF-2 tornado swept through Guntown, in Lee County, causing major damage to the Guntown Hills subdivision on Monday. According to preliminary results from the National Weather Service, an EF-0 tornado was also nearby.
The Guntown Hills subdivision sustained severe damage but no major injuries were reported.
WTVA-TV reports state Sen. Chad McMahan said volunteers are needed to help pick up debris on Friday and Saturday. Those looking to help should come with boots and work gloves.
Donations have been pouring into the town and additional clothing and water are no longer needed at this time, McMahan said. Other donations can be dropped off at Guntown’s City Hall.