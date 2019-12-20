Toys for Tots still in need of thousands of donations days before Christmas

Miss. (WLBT) - With Christmas around the corner, Toys for Tots is currently experiencing a shortage of gifts this year for thousands of kids in Copiah, Lincoln, Lawrence, Simpson and Yazoo counties.
The coordinator and her team desperately need Mississippians to dig deep in their pockets and help this holiday season.
“This is 200 toys which will help one hundred families. We are still in need of 8,000 different toys for children ages 0 to 18.”
Deonka Boozier Mazie is the Toys for Tots Local Area Coordinator for Copiah, Lincoln, Lawrence, Simpson and Yazoo Counties...
She says this year the kids in need in those counties doubled and she is worried many of them won’t have a gift under the tree.
“It has been extremely tough to get donations. Some of our boxes come back with one or two toys,” said Mazie.
“It’s sad to say the need for toys keeps increasing. It keeps going up and up and prices and everything is so expensive,” said Lacresa Bell.
Bell is with African Children Outreach, which works with Toys for Tots.
“We just have to meet the need one need at a time. Even here in Mississippi, there are kids who don’t have electricity and we do not realize that, so to have a gift and open it up is heartwarming.”
These women now hope that more generous donors will come forward to fill this holiday toy shortage to make every sure every kid has a present under the tree.
Mazie said, “We have small toys that we are looking for as well as bikes. Bikes are huge shortage for us. We will only have one week left before Christmas to collect toys, and we really encourage you to give back to your community. These children deserve our support.”
If you want to donate a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donations or if would like to make arrangements for Toys For Tots to pick up the donations, call Deonka Boozier Mazie at 601-863-9763.
