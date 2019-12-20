Suspect wanted after clerk fights off attempted armed robber at Adams Co. gas station

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Adams County deputies are on the lookout for a suspect who was caught on surveillance camera trying to rob a convenience store.
It happened on July 13, 2019 around 6:30 in the morning at the Shell Sprint Mart on Highway 61 in north Adams County.
Deputies say that the suspect tried to rob the store but the clerk on duty fought him off. The clerk was injured during the fight after being hit with the gun.
The suspect then ran away from the scene empty handed.
If you recognize this person in the video, call police.
