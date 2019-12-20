Over 200 passengers aboard as Christmas train derails in North Mississippi

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The Train to Christmas Town in Batesville has reportedly derailed with 228 passengers on board.
Panola County sheriffs are reporting that none of the passengers were injured during the incident.
The train derailed about 2 miles south of Batesville, where the tracks run parallel with Highway 51 around 5:15 p.m. Thursday. Traffic on Highway 51 is backed up.
Passengers are being unloaded and taken back to the main stop by school bus.
The reason for derailment is unknown.
We are sending a crew to the scene for more information.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.