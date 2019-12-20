No injuries reported in Copiah Co. school bus crash

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - No injuries after a three vehicle wreck involving a school bus Thursday evening in Copiah County.
Officials say that the bus was stopped to drop off children in the 9000 block of Highway 51.
A passenger vehicle was stopped behind the bus when a pick up truck hit the car. The car then bumped into the back of the school bus. The pick up truck skidded into a nearby ditch.
There were no major injuries, though the driver of the passenger vehicle may get her injuries checked out.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded along with the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department, Copiah County Emergency Operation center, and volunteer firefighters.
MHP says they will release more on the accident when it becomes available.
