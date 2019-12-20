Insanity defense not expected for man charged in 8 killings

Godbolt, 37, is charged with killing a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy, his own mother-in-law and six other people at three houses in and near Brookhaven. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of capital murder, four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of armed robbery. He has been jailed without bail since his arrest on May 28, 2017, hours after the killings.