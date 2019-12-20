Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints are hitting the road for their final two games of the season, and their visit to Tennessee pits the NFL's top quarterbacks in passer rating and completion percentage: the Saints' Drew Brees and Ryan Tannehill of the Titans. It's the latest in a 16-game season that the NFL's top-rated quarterbacks have faced off against each other. The NFC South champs are chasing a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Titans are coming off a loss and need some help to land an AFC postseason berth.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says top running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire's status for the College Football Playoff is uncertain following a hamstring injury in practice this week. Orgeron says tests are ongoing and he does not know the extent of Edwards-Helaire's injury. Orgeron says he also doesn't know whether Edwards-Helaire can play for the top-ranked Tigers in the national semifinal against fourth-seeded Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28. Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also has 50 receptions for 399 yards and one TD.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Samir Doughty scored 11 of his 24 points over the final 4:33 and No. 12 Auburn beat North Carolina State 79-73. The Tigers are 10-0 and remained the only unbeaten Power Five team with perhaps their toughest win of the season. The Wolfpack briefly took a lead on Braxton Beverly's layup with 5:23 left but couldn't score again for the next four-plus minutes. Doughty started a late 10-point surge with a scoop shot, but his biggest was a back-breaking 3-pointer from the corner to beat the shot clock with 25 seconds left. He was perfect on six foul shots down the stretch.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chloe Bibby hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Rickea Jackson had a double-double and No. 15 Mississippi State opened the Duel in the Desert with an 86-61 win over South Florida. Jackson had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who took control with a 17-2 run in the first quarter for a 19-4 lead. Bibb had all five of her 3s in the first quarter, which ended with the Bulldogs on top 29-15. Mississippi State faces the winner of Virginia and host UNLV in the championship on Saturday. Maria Alverez scored 12 points to lead the Bulls.
PORTLAND (AP) — ristan Jarrett scored 31 points and Jackson State snapped an eight-game road losing streak, getting past Portland 73-63. Roland Griffin had 14 points the Tigers and Jayveous McKinnis added 12 points and nine rebounds. Chase Adams had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Pilots. Takiula Fahrensohn added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
MONROE, La. (AP) — Markquis Nowell had a season-high 33 points, including three 3-pointers in the final 35 seconds, as Arkansas-Little Rock edged Louisiana-Monroe 73-72 in a Sun Belt Conference opener. Nowell, who finished 8 of 14 from 3-point distance, hit a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left. He drained another 3-pointer with 22 seconds left and the Trojans trailed 71-69. With 11 seconds left, the ball was inbounded to Nowell and he swished a 30-footer with 3 seconds left. JD Williams had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Warhawks (4-5, 0-1). Ertel added 23 points. Jalen Hodge had 10 points.