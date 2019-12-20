First Alert Forecast: clouds thicken Friday; rain returns for weekend

FRIDAY: Sunshine will greet you out the door to start the day but will likely fade behind the clouds as our next weather maker begins to spill over out of the Gulf of Mexico as we approach the weekend. Expect highs to sneak into the upper 50s amid the mix of sun and clouds, but we’ll remain dry to round out the work week. Clouds thicken overnight as lows drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: A Gulf-borne rain maker will spread clouds and rain into central Mississippi by Saturday and continue through Sunday. Rainfall amounts will run from near 0.25” through the Lower Delta to a little over an inch possible in the Pine Belt. Occasional gusty breezes may swing through as the area of low pressure strengthens to our south. No severe weather is expected; rain will gradually taper through Sunday night. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower to middle 50s
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will move into the region and hold firm through majority of Christmas week in central Mississippi. Expect sunshine and highs in the lower 60s Monday; middle and upper 60s Christmas Eve and nearing 70° Christmas Day. Outside of a few clouds Wednesday and Thursday, the weather looks to stay quiet until next weekend.
