Father and son from Gulfport prepare to wrap up a tradition that started 42 years ago

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The world was introduced to Star Wars in 1977. Since then, if you include “Rogue One” and “Solo,” there have been 10 additional movies released within that storyline. After four decades, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” promises to put to rest one of the most popular cinematic sagas of all time.
Charles (father) and David (son) Delk started their Star Wars journey on an unassuming day after Charles got home from work.
“Dad came home after work one day and said, ‘Son put your shoes on; we’re going to see a movie,’ and I didn’t want to go with him because he was a parent. As a 14-year-old, you didn’t want to be in public with your parents for heaven’s sake, but it was ‘Star Wars,’ so I went with him,” said David Delk.
Even though he was unsure, Delk went with his father but remained cautious.
“At that time, at that age, he walked three or four paces behind us just so we wouldn’t be seen together," said Charles Delk.
For David, the movie was an instant hit.
“We saw this wonderful movie that was absolutely unbelievable. It was just great. We just had this bond from that first time. It was like I didn’t care that I was embarrassed, I was like oh my God this was great," David said.
For Charles Delk, there’s a lot to enjoy in all of the movies. However, it was what he physically saw on the big screen that ultimately made him a fan.
“What I really liked about those things was seeing what they did with, I think it’s R2B2, whatever he is. How they make those things move and do things like that. That’s what really impressed me,” Charles said.
After introducing his son to the force, Delk began a collection of memorabilia for his son. These are pieces that date back to 1977 and 1978, but nothing tangible will ever take the place of the bond that this dynamic duo has been able to forge over the years.
“Now I’m 57 and he’s 90 and this ends, the whole Skywalker storyline. So, it’s kind of melancholy that, you know, I was there for the beginning and now it ends," David said.
“The first and the last," said Charles.
“That’s right. But, we’re still around, right?" questioned David.
“Yes," Charles said through laughter.
The interview took place at the Premier LUX Cinemas in Biloxi. As a special treat, the memorabilia shown in the story will be on display in the glass case just inside the cinema lobby. Anyone wishing to see the more than 40-year-old material can do so through the run of the show.
