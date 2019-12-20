Family of Hilerica Dortch releases statement after suspect arrested in connection to her death

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of a Hilerica Dortch who was found murdered earlier this week in Canton is expressing their grief and appreciation after the announcement of an arrest in her death.
The family’s lawyer, Christopher Espy, said in a statement:
"The Dortch family is grief stricken and devastated by the tragic loss of Hilereca. A mother has lost a daughter, a 9-year boy has lost his mother, and our community has lost a kind, beautiful young woman who will be missed her friends and family. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and condolences.
The family also appreciates the efforts of Madison County Sheriff’s Department to quickly identify and apprehend a suspect in connection with this senseless crime.
We will continue to monitor the investigation as more details concerning her disappearance and death are uncovered. In the meantime, the family has set up a memorial fund to assist with funeral expenses.
Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so at: GoFundMe.com."
A 25-year-old Canton man is facing charges in her murder. Terrance J. Caldwell was arrested Thursday for an armed robbery at a Canton gas station. Officials say he is also a suspect in Dortch’s disappearance and will be charged soon.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.