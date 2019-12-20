6 charged during Columbia human trafficking operation

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department and members of the Pine Belt Human Trafficking Task Force charged six during a special operation on Dec. 13.
The operation was aimed at targeting those who were attempting to exploit or entice children for sexual purposes, solicit prostitutes and possibly identify victims of human trafficking, according to CPD.
Two men were charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes. Four others were charged with misdemeanor procuring prostitution.
Police charged 22-year-old Brandon L. Brumfield, of Greensburg, Louisiana, and 22-year-old Derrick L. Lamont, of Hattiesburg, with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes. Their bond was set at $100,000 each.
The four men charged with procuring prostitution were given citations and released. They are scheduled to appear in court in February.
