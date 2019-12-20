Canton man charged with shooting store clerk in face, murder of missing Domino’s employee

Canton man charged with shooting store clerk in face, murder of missing Domino’s employee
"She was just out working to make money.. just trying to make something of herself.. it's just so sad."
December 20, 2019 at 9:43 AM CST - Updated December 20 at 9:51 AM

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton man has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, according to Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker.

Terrance J. Caldwell was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, with help from U.S. Marshals, the Lexington Police Department and the Holmes County Sheriff Department.

Caldwell is being charged armed robbery, attempted capital murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to the robbery and shooting of store clerk Ranjit Singh at the Jasco Gas Station in Canton.

Caldwell was also a suspect in the disappearance of 31-year-old Domino’s employee Helerica “Latrice” Dortch, and is being charged with her murder.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.