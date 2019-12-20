Canton man charged with shooting store clerk in face, murder of missing Domino’s employee

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton man has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, according to Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker.
Terrance J. Caldwell was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, with help from U.S. Marshals, the Lexington Police Department and the Holmes County Sheriff Department.
Caldwell is being charged armed robbery, attempted capital murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to the robbery and shooting of store clerk Ranjit Singh at the Jasco Gas Station in Canton.
Caldwell was also a suspect in the disappearance of 31-year-old Domino’s employee Helerica “Latrice” Dortch, and is being charged with her murder.
