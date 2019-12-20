Canton Domino’s releases statement after death of employee

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Domino’s Pizza in Canton has released a statement after on one of their workers who was found dead earlier this week in Madison County.
Franchisee Molly Yildirim said in the statement:
"We are incredibly shocked and saddened by this terrible crime. Hilerica “Latrice” [Dortch] was a kind, dedicated team member and a friend. Our hearts are breaking for her family and friends. We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement and are offering a reward in addition to what is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for her death.
We have had Domino’s corporate security personnel and a grief counselor at our store to help our team members with Latrice’s passing. We have been in contact with Latrice’s family. For the next three days, (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) we will be donating 25% of our sales to Latrice’s family and her 8-year-old son. Any additional donations can be made at our local store in Canton. We hope to get justice for Latrice in the coming days. Our prayers are with her, her family and friends.
Please refer any additional questions to local law enforcement, as this is an open and ongoing investigation."
Dorth was found around 11 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Old Yazoo City and Heindle roads in Madison County.
She was last seen wearing her Domino’s attire in Canton on Friday, Dec. 13. Her car was found abandoned shortly after she was reported missing.
So far, a cause of death has not been released and there have been no arrests.
This is an ongoing investigation and authorities say updates will be provided as they become available.
