Canton Domino’s releases statement after death of employee

We have had Domino’s corporate security personnel and a grief counselor at our store to help our team members with Latrice’s passing. We have been in contact with Latrice’s family. For the next three days, (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) we will be donating 25% of our sales to Latrice’s family and her 8-year-old son. Any additional donations can be made at our local store in Canton. We hope to get justice for Latrice in the coming days. Our prayers are with her, her family and friends.