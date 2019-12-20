After months in recovery from shooting, Deputy Brad Sullivan heading home

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - Another milestone in the healing process for Madison County Deputy, Brad Sullivan.
According to friends, Sullivan is expected to be discharged from the hospital Friday.
He will be traveling through Flora and down Cox Ferry Road between 11:15 and 11:45.
Friends, family and supporters in the Flora community are being asked to line the streets to show their support.
Sullivan was shot in the head in the line of duty earlier this year during a shootout with a suspect.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.