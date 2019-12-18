Wednesday night weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clear skies tonight with very chilly weather. We’ll see lows dip into the upper 20s by morning. Sunshine returns on Thursday and that will get us well into the middle 50s, which is almost close to normal for this time of year. The average high is 57 and the average low is 37 this time of year. We run the risk of getting a few showers Friday, Saturday and Sunday, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy with some breaks of sunshine. Severe weather is unlikely as this system will just brush us with a chance for rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Morning lows will be in the 40s. As we look ahead to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, expect partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70 and morning lows in the 40s. There is a slight chance for a shower on Christmas Day, but again we are not seeing any signs of severe weather at this time. Calm wind tonight and easterly at 5mph Thursday. Sunrise is 6:56am and the sunset is 4:58pm.