Volunteers reach out to tornado victims in Edwards as they pick up the pieces

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - All year long the American Red Cross prepares for disasters like Monday’s tornado that struck an Edwards neighborhood.
They reach out to partners that come to their aid and go with them into communities when residents need it most.
“It’s just a blessing, and I’m proud that the community’s coming together,” said Nadine Morris Lomax.
The Ashcot Circle resident is happy to see the Red Cross and Home Depot in her storm ravaged neighborhood.
Her roof was damaged, and she still has no electricity.
Volunteers with the home improvement retailer returned to the area Wednesday to cut tree limbs, and give out water, tarps, plywood and other supplies.
“Giving back to the community is just something we do at Home Depot,” said Home Depot Pro Desk Supervisor Brad Barbee. “It’s one of the things we pride ourselves in and it just feels good to know that you’re taking care of somebody in need, especially around Christmas time”.
Throughout the year the American Red Cross maintains relationships with various groups and to provide the help residents need in times of disaster.
"What you see today that's that plan being activated," said MS Region American Red Cross Director of Communications Tamica Smith Jeuitt. "So those partners are stepping up. Some of the restaurants that are willing to help us out in feed the people who are affected as well as facilities".
The disaster relief agency has distributed food, cleaning kits, tarps and water throughout the area.
Power has not been restored to all homes.
Tuesday night more than a dozen people stayed at a Red Cross Shelter in Edwards.
