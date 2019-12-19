Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another sunny day today with temperatures in the 50s. Clouds will spread in tonight and the lows will be around 30 degrees by Friday morning. Clouds will continue to overspread the region Friday with temperatures again in the 50s. The weekend will be mostly cloudy with occasional rain. Highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 40s. We are not concerned about severe weather with this next system as it looks to be mainly rain. About a half inch to an inch and a half of rain are likely. Winter officially begins at 10:19pm Saturday. Christmas Eve & Christmas Day will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the 60s during the day and 40s at night and in the morning. East wind tonight and Friday at 5mph. Average high of 57 this time of year and the average low is 37. Sunrise is 6:57am and the sunset is 4:59pm.