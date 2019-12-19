Son of NFL great signs with Southern Miss football

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi football team will be adding a running back with a familiar name to its roster next season.
Frank Gore Jr., son of NFL veteran running back Frank Gore, announced his signing with Southern Miss on Thursday.
Gore Jr. is a three-star running back recruit out of Miami Killian High School. He previously committed to Florida Atlantic University before choosing the Golden Eagles.
His father is in his 15th season in the NFL out of the University of Miami and recently became the third all-time leading rusher in league history. Gore currently plays for the Buffalo Bills, where he has rushed for 573 yards this season.
Gore seemed to be happy with his son’s decision, celebrating the signing on Twitter.
Gore Jr. is set to join the team as a freshman next season in Jay Hopson’s fifth year as head coach.
