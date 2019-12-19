Selmon stays close to home in signing with MSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The cow bell was ringing loudly and proudly on Wednesday morning at Provine High School after senior Javorrious Selmon put pen to paper to continue his football career at Mississippi State.
“I’m very excited and I feel blessed to be there,” said the 5-foot-10, 170-pound cornerback. “It felt like home and I really trust the coaches.”
Rated as a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports, Selmon committed to Mississippi State after the Bulldogs coaching staff told him that they want him to compete for kick return duties in addition to fighting for a spot on the depth chart in the defensive backfield. As the Rams main specials teams returner in 2019, Selmon totaled 278 yards on kick returns and 61 punt return yards.
He also was a force in the secondary with 44 tackles and one interception.
“I appreciate all the coaches and my teammates,” Selmon said of his time at Provine. “They helped get this opportunity and I’m going to take advantage of it.”
