Salvation Army’s Angel Tree begins Christmas distribution

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - They’ve been collecting money in those Red Kettles for several weeks. Now it’s time for the Salvation Army to distribute the fruits of their labor; giving hundreds of Christmas gifts to the less fortunate.
There is a warehouse full of boxes filled with hundreds of toys. They are the result of donations collected through the organization’s Angel Tree Program.
Major Robert Lyle praised all of you who have given and volunteered to make this happen. This year, there is a special mission in Forest.
Michelle Hartfield, of public relations said, “So, Forest is one of the six counties that are in our service area and they’re headed to one of the Hispanic communities in Forest, that was affected by the ICE raids, so they contacted us and we were able to work with one of the pastors in the area and help some of those families.”
Salvation Army Major Robert Lyle said, “This community has been very generous and supporting the work of the Salvation Army, the ministry that we do and so what you see behind me is the labor of this community’s love of this community.”
About 1300 families are getting much needed help from the organization with 380 families getting the gifts Wednesday.
The Salvation Army will distribute to 980 families Thursday.
