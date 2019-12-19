Rogers looks to bring quarterback prowess to MSU

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - At long last, a lifelong dream was fulfilled for Will Rogers on Wednesday.
Having been committed to Mississippi State for nearly two years, the Brandon High School quarterback finally made things official by signing his letter of intent on National Signing Day.
“I kind of saw it coming,” Rogers said with a wry smile when asked how long the wait to sign was.
“I’m just so honored to be in this position because not many people get this chance.”
The 6-foot-2 Rogers committed to Joe Moorhead and MSU after his sophomore season at Brandon in January of 2018. With no real pressure on in terms of his recruitment, Rogers turned a senior season beyond anyone’s expectations, averaging 257 passing yards per game with 38 touchdowns.
But what really pushed Rogers up the pocket-passing quarterback prospect rankings was his ability to protect the football. After getting picked off 12 times in the 2018, Rogers was only picked off four times despite having 29 more pass attempts.
In addition to being close to home, the hyper-competitive Rogers chose Mississippi State because it meant that he would get the chance to play in the gauntlet that is the Southeastern Conference.
“Playing in the SEC West is one of the reasons I picked it,” he said. “That’s the best of the best. That’s about as good of football you are going to play in.”
An early-enrollee at MSU, Rogers is still trying to wrap his head around the fact that his time as a high school student ends in less than a week. But now, a whole journey is set to begin.
“I can’t believe this,” he said. “It seems like yesterday we were ninth graders and now I’m signing a letter of intent.”
