Ridgeland’s Banks picks South Alabama

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Around this time last year, Yam Banks did not even consider playing football beyond high school. The times sure have changed because now the Ridgeland High School senior finds himself packing up for Mobile, AL to continue his career at South Alabama.
“It means a lot to me because I’m setting an example for all my teammates,” said Banks who chose the Jaguars over Central Arkansas and Jacksonville State. “It was a pretty hard process, but you just got to make sure you go on all of your visits just to make sure where you want to go.”
Banks graduates to the next level after emerging as a team leader at cornerback for the Titans in 2019. He led RHS with 52 tackles -- 37 solo -- to go along with 4 interceptions. Those numbers quickly garnered interest from colleges and Banks was thankful to have a former college recruiting coordinator on his side in Titans coach David White.
“He helped me a lot,” Banks said of White who was on staff at the University of Nevada before coming to Ridgeland. “Some stuff I didn’t know, he told me and for some stuff I just had to ask him a lot of questions.”
Banks, who is now prepping to play his final baseball season at RHS, doesn’t know if he will play both sports at USA, but is not ruling it out.
“It depends on how the first football season goes,” he said. "We’ll see.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.