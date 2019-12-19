NW Rankin’s McCollough heading to Air Force

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) -Ayden McCollough has not left Mississippi that much throughout his young life, but the Northwest Rankin offensive lineman is about to pick up some serious flyer miles in college.
McCollough will be calling Colorado Springs, CO home for the next four years, and maybe even longer than that, after signing to play football at the Air Force Academy on Wednesday.
“I always thought it would happen, I just didn’t know where,” said McCollough who committed to Air Force earlier this year after the school gave him his first division-I scholarship offer.
“I’m just glad that that opportunity came and I’m glad that I took it at the right time.”
As the Cougars left tackle in 2019, McCollough anchored an offensive line that helped a rushing attack average over 100 yards per game this season. It will be a definite change of pace going to an Air Force offense that like to throw the ball. However McCollough, who also has his sights set on graduate school to become an orthopedic surgeon, is just as excited about the opportunities that Air Force gives him off the field as well as on it.
“The ability to play at a high-level but also get a good education,” he said of his decision. “I highly desire a good education.”
