NW Rankin’s McCollough heading to Air Force

As the Cougars left tackle in 2019, McCollough anchored an offensive line that helped a rushing attack average over 100 yards per game this season. It will be a definite change of pace going to an Air Force offense that like to throw the ball. However McCollough, who also has his sights set on graduate school to become an orthopedic surgeon, is just as excited about the opportunities that Air Force gives him off the field as well as on it.