Mississippi lawmakers respond to House impeachment vote

Mississippi lawmakers respond to House impeachment vote
All three lawmakers have spoken against the impeachment vote. (Source: WLOX)
By Annie Johnson | December 18, 2019 at 8:28 PM CST - Updated December 18 at 9:38 PM

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - After the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump in a historic vote Wednesday night, several Mississippi lawmakers immediately responded.

Sen. Roger Wicker, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Congressman Steven Palazzo strongly opposed the outcome of the vote.

Wicker made a video saying, “House Democrats made a historic mistake today". He believes the House abused their power and sought after “damaging a president they cannot tolerate."

The full video can be found below.

Hyde-Smith has spoken against the vote and said she is confident “the President will be treated more fairly in the Senate”.

Palazzo is known for his support of President Trump and is speaking out about the impeachment vote.

Today’s vote proves Democrats don’t trust Americans and reject our democratic process. I am adamantly opposed to these articles of impeachment because they are nothing more than another attack against our president. The core argument of the Democrats collapsed, and they still decided to ram this partisan impeachment down the throats of the American people.
Steven Palazzo

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.