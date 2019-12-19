Jackson police requesting help from public in April shooting death of TX man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is asking for help from the public with providing information related to the death of 54-year-old Eduardo Molina.
Molina was found shot to death in a south Jackson motel parking lot on Greenway Drive in April.
Molina’s truck was also stolen during the incident and found in an area of west Jackson a short time later.
Video surveillance captured moments of the event and four male suspects were observed traveling to the location in an small, silver 4-door sedan, believed to be a Nissan with a missing front, right hub cap.
Investigators have since exhausted all leads and are hoping that someone will come forward with information that may help solve this crime.
Jackson police are urging anyone who has information about the shooting to anonymously provide that information to police by calling CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
A cash reward of up to $2500 is available to you, if your information lead to an arrest.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.