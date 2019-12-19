Holiday flips to Tennessee

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jimmy Holiday provided an early wake-up call on National Signing Day.
Having been committed to TCU since the first week of August, the Madison Central superstar surprised everyone when he put on a Tennessee Volunteers hat during his signing ceremony on Wednesday morning.
“I felt like the would develop me better than any of the other colleges that I had an offer from,” said Holiday, “It’s just been a long recruiting process.”
While he did not go public with the decision until the last minute, Holiday actually felt like Tennessee was the place for him after the Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt visted his family on December 4. A three-star dual-threat quarterback prospect according to 247 Sports, Holiday was swayed because the Tennessee coaching staff believed that he could play quarterback at the next level.
It was a confidence that he did really receive from TCU.
“They wanted me wherever I wanted to play,” Holiday said of Tennessee. “This is the only time that I had to be selfish and go where I wanted to go and felt where I was needed.”
In three seasons as the starting quarterback at Madison Central, Holiday threw for 37 touchdowns to 14 interceptions, while also rushing for 51 touchdowns and 93.6 yards per game. He will enroll in Tennessee in January.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.