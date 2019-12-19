First Alert Forecast: quiet and bright Thursday; rain returns by weekend

THURSDAY: Cold and frosty start to your day – but mid-December sunshine will help to get temperatures back into the lower to middle 50s, which is closer to normal. Another night under mostly to partly clear skies will allow for lows to drop into 30s.
FRIDAY: Sunshine will greet you out the door to start the day but will likely fade behind the clouds as our next weather maker begins to spill over out of the Gulf of Mexico as we approach the weekend. Expect highs to sneak into the upper 50s amid the mix of sun and clouds, but we’ll remain dry to round out the work week. Clouds thicken overnight as lows drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our Gulf-borne system will spread scattered showers into the region into the weekend amid highs in the 50s. Given the track of the system and its speed, it could amount to pockets of heavy rain in parts of the state. The storm will exit off toward the east to begin the new week off. Sunshine looks to return into Christmas week, leading up to milder 60s by Christmas Eve and Day.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.