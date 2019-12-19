First Alert Forecast: quiet and bright Thursday; rain returns by weekend

FRIDAY: Sunshine will greet you out the door to start the day but will likely fade behind the clouds as our next weather maker begins to spill over out of the Gulf of Mexico as we approach the weekend. Expect highs to sneak into the upper 50s amid the mix of sun and clouds, but we’ll remain dry to round out the work week. Clouds thicken overnight as lows drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s.