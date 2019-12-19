Consider This: Tornado Warnings

We never like to preempt programming, especially our most popular shows and sporting events. We only do that when there are tornado warnings or major breaking news. Some of you called to complain when the Voice wasn’t airing, suggesting we should move our weather coverage to another channel or that were doing it for financial gain. Unfortunately, our secondary channels are not carried across the market on all satellite and cable providers like our primary NBC channel, so many people who were in the path of a storm would not receive the potentially life saving information. Second, when we are wall-to-wall no commercials are running. We don’t make money by not running our client’s spots.