City brings workers to overgrown cemetery after 3 On Your Side report

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One day after a WLBT 3 On Your Side report exposed poor conditions at a Jackson cemetery, city crews were out there improving those conditions.
Adrain West told WLBT when he visited his relatives grave sight at the cemetery last weekend, he was appalled at the overgrowth. He said he couldn’t navigate the tombstones and plots at Cedarlawn Cemetery on Capitol Street.
The grass was so high that some gravestones were completely hidden.
The city said they originally planned to mow before Thanksgiving, but the ground was too wet.
Thursday, dozens of city workers were at the cemetery doing work.
