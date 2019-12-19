Canton police searching for missing 20-year-old

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton police are searching for a missing 20-year-old woman.
Kildonia Louis “Princess” was last seen by her mother at approximately 7:00 pm Wednesday evening.
Princess is 5′4″ weighs 110 lbs with brown eyes and black hair with red extensions.
She was last seen in a 2013 Chevy Cruz dark gray in color. Tag number MAF 0751.
If you know the location of this young lady or have any information on her disappearance please call the Canton Police Department at 601-859-2121.
