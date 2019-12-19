Braden Smith signs with Louisville, his third school in four years

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Braden Smith is getting sick of National Signing Days at this point, but the talented receiver hopes that his third one will be the charm.
The former Northwest Rankin product signed a national letter of intent on Wednesday to play at Louisville next season. The Cardinals will be his third different collegiate team in four years, and his first outside of the state of Mississippi.
“It’s been stressful.” Smith said of constantly going through the recruiting process. “Bouncing around, it’s easy to get disappointed and discouraged with yourself, but I’m just trying to stick with the hard work and keep working and keep my head up.”
It has been a whirlwind journey for Smith up to this point. Having signed with Mississippi State out of high school prior to the 2017 season, a lack of playing time forced Smith go the junior college route, where he spent 2018 and 2019 at Northwest Mississippi Community College. Now back at the division-I level, he hopes to finally begin his career in earnest and is excited that Louisville gave him the opportunity.
“It’s just exciting to see the reward for all the work that I’ve put in,” he said. “Just to be able to go to a new place, a new culture, is awesome."
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.