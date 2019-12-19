Ahmad Johnson signs with UL-Lafayette

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - There was no last-minute excitement for Pelahatchie senior Ahmad Johnson.
Having pledged his commitment to play for Louisiana-Lafayette back on Halloween, Johnson affirmed that promise this morning by signing his letter of intent as part of the 2019 college football early signing period.
Having done a little bit of everything on both sides of the ball this past season for the Chiefs, Johnson projects strictly to be a linebacker at the collegiate level. In his four seasons at PHS, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Johnson tallied 231 career tackles and 40 tackles for a loss.
