After ebullient 2019, Wall Street warns of slower road ahead


In this Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, file photo trader Robert Charmak works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street on Monday, Dec. 16, following gains overseas as China reported encouraging news on its economy. (Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew, File/AP)
December 19, 2019 at 10:46 AM CST - Updated December 19 at 10:46 AM

(AP) - Wall Street is telling investors to expect less from their investments next year following a fabulous 2019.

It’s not because Wall Street sees the economy falling into a recession, at least not in 2020.

It’s a simple matter of math. Analysts say stocks and bonds don’t have as much room to rise after their stellar 2019, when nearly everything rose in concert.

Plus, one of the major reasons for the big gains this year can’t happen again.

The Federal Reserve has already come to the rescue once with a major about-face on interest rates.

