Woman arrested, charged with murder of man at apartment

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department arrested a woman they said was involved with the shooting death of a man at Arlington Apartments this weekend.
Geremiah Grant, 25, was shot and killed Saturday night. He was found with a gunshot wound to the lower back.
Officers later learned that an unknown man entered the apartment and confronted Grant about an earlier incident. Grant tried to run away and the suspect followed, when gunshots rang out.
Allyson Johnson, 29, was arrested Wednesday for her involvement in the murder. She’s charged with capital murder.
