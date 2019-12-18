Wellness Wednesday: Healthier Holiday Cocktails

Wellness Wednesday: Healthier Holiday Cocktails
Pomegranate Spritzer (Source: WLBT)
By Symphonie Privett | December 18, 2019 at 5:26 AM CST - Updated December 18 at 5:26 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 'Tis the season to overindulge, right?

Well, if you’re looking for ways to tighten up the reins but still enjoy yourself, there’s a treat for you this Wellness Wednesday.

Registered Dietician Rebecca Turner passed along some tips on how you can remix holiday cocktails and cut down on the calories you’re drinking.

Naughty Nightcaps

· Eggnog - 220 calories / 20 g sugar

· Moscow mule - 220 calories / 20 g sugar

· Fruit juice-based beverages

Nice Nightcaps

· Champagne - 84 calories per 4 ounces

· Dry wine - 120 per 5 ounces

· Spiked waters - 100 calories per serving

Smart Tips

· Measure mixes and liquor for portion control

· Drink a glass of water in between beverages

· Choose the signature cocktail “or” dessert

Here’s Turner’s recipe for a pomegranate spritzer:

Pomegranate Spritzer
Pomegranate Spritzer (Source: WLBT)

Ingredients

· Fresh lime

· 2-ounces pomegranate juice

· 1-ounce rum

· ½ cup champagne

· Pomegranate seeds

Directions

· In a glass, squeeze a wedge of fresh lime, add pomegranate juice, lime, and rum

· Mix well

· Fill the glass with ice cubes and top it off with champagne and pomegranate seeds

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.