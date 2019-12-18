Tornado rips path of destruction through Simpson County, damages church

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Phil Bryant has declared a state of emergency in the wake of yesterday’s tornadoes that tore through the state.
At a press conference this morning, Governor Bryant said they have roughly 150 homes damaged in 25 counties when a reported 14 tornadoes touched down..
In Simpson County, the cleanup continued Tuesday.
In the Saratoga community, a twister ripped a quarter mile path of destruction. The hardest hit was the Calvary Baptist Church.
Part of their roof was ripped off, exposing the sanctuary, family life center and lobby to the elements.
Church members worked together to salvage furniture and other items.
Thankfully, no one was injured in the area.
Simpson County E.M.A. Director John Kilpatrick said, “We have trees down. We got the road cleared up this morning. The church probably had the biggest extent. There’s one more home down the road that’s completely destroyed. It was unoccupied at the time. We have a couple more homes with major damage and 2-3 with minor.”
