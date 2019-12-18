Thursday at 6:30p: Countdown to the Crown

Thursday at 6:30p: Countdown to the Crown
By Maggie Wade | December 18, 2019 at 5:00 PM CST - Updated December 18 at 5:01 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday night, before a new Miss America is crowned, WLBT will bring a special look at the contest.

Countdown to the Crown will air at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 19.

WLBT’s Maggie Wade will give you an exclusive look at what it takes to be Miss America with Mississippi’s representative Mary Margaret Hyer.

Plus, we’ll take a look at how the competition has changed over the years.

After that, Miss America will be crowned at 7 p.m. You’ll find all of this only on WLBT.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.