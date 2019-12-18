Second teen charged in June convenience store robbery on N. State Street

19-year-old Brad Ringgold. (Source: WLBT)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | December 18, 2019 at 10:11 AM CST - Updated December 18 at 10:12 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a June convenience store robbery that happened on N. State Street.

U.S. Marshals assisted with the arrest of 19-year-old Brad Ringgold, who is now charged with armed business robbery. Quandarius Elam, 17, was previously arrested and charged.

The incident happened June 10. Jackson police say the suspects wore masks and hoods as they stole cash and ran away toward Robinhood Drive.

No one was injured in the robbery.

