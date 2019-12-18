Murder suspects in court after crash killed Mississippi constable

Jonathan Taylor and Darion Dogan (Source: DeSoto County Jail)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 18, 2019 at 11:51 AM CST - Updated December 18 at 1:39 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects were in court Wednesday after a Panola County constable was killed in a crash.

Darion Dogan, 16, and Johnathan Taylor, 15, had their initial appearance before Judge Westfall.

Both were charged with first-degree murder for the death of constable Ray Hawkins.

The judge denied bond and the case was certified to the grand jury. Another court date has not been set.

The crash happened on Highway 35 and 6 in Batesville around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said the teens stole a 2018 Chevy Colorado in the Charleston, Mississippi area.

