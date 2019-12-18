2 MSU football players critically injured in crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WCBI) - Two Mississippi State football players were critically injured in a crash Tuesday night, according to WCBI.
The crash happened on Highway 25 in Oktibbeha County when a car collided with the back of an 18-wheeler.
The players have not been identified. A third football player had minor injuries.
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. A university spokesman told WCBI that they have declined to comment on the issue.
