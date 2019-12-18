Mississippi Court of Appeals overturns kidnapping charge against Jackson man; remands new trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Court of Appeals ruled a Jackson man charged with robbery and kidnapping must get a new trial on the kidnapping sentence and conviction.
Audrey Jones was convicted of robbing David McDullough and Charlotte Mears in their apartment, then kidnapping Charlotte by making her drive with him to an ATM to withdraw money in 2016.
He got 40-years for the robberies and was sentenced to 35-years for the kidnapping charge, but Jones successfully argues the court improperly admitted a photographic lineup and surveillance-video for the kidnapping charge.
He also claims that he was denied a fair trial when the court allowed the state to present evidence of another separate crime he had not yet been tried or convicted of.
Jones will now get a new trial on the kidnapping charge.
